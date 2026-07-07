Gold loan fraud: Second employee dies after suicide bid in Kerala's Vizhinjam

According to the police, Anju and Aishwarya, who worked at separate branches of a private gold loan company, allegedly handed over around 70 sovereigns of gold pledged by customers to Sindhu after she allegedly promised them a commission.

Police said Sindhu had told them the ornaments would be pledged with other financial institutions offering lower interest rates and that the two employees would receive a commission from the transactions.

The alleged fraud came to light after customers sought the return of their pledged ornaments, following which the company's management became aware of the irregularities.

Police said Anju and Aishwarya later approached Sindhu and asked her to return the ornaments.

However, Sindhu allegedly refused, claiming that she had already sold the gold, police said.

Unable to return the ornaments to their rightful owners, the two employees allegedly came under severe mental stress.

Police said they initially managed to replace some of the ornaments by borrowing money.

However, as more customers approached the company seeking the return of their pledged gold, Anju and Aishwarya found themselves in deeper trouble.