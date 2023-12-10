Gogamedi murder case: Shooters used public transport to evade arrest

New Delhi: The two shooters involved in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi used public transport, train, and taxi to evade arrest, said an official on Sunday.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch had been tracking the movement of the shooters for the last 72 hours after the Rajasthan Police approached them, the official said.

"Rajasthan Police provided intel that the shooters after killing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on December 5, took a taxi to Didwana in Rajasthan. From there, they boarded a bus to Delhi," the official said

However, during the Delhi Police probe, it was revealed that the two shooters disembarked from the bus at Dharuhera (Haryana).

"They took an auto-rickshaw from Dharuhera to Rewari railway station, then boarded a train for Hisar (Haryana). Upon reaching Hisar in the morning, they contacted Udham, who arranged a taxi," the official explained.

From Hisar, the trio travelled to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Upon their return to Chandigarh on Saturday, a team stationed there apprehended them.

During the late-night operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch along with the Rajasthan Police apprehended three men, including the primary accused Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji from Chandigarh.

A team, under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) Amit Goel, collaborated with Rajasthan Police and during a late night raid at a hotel in Sector 22 in Chandigarh, the team successfully apprehended the two shooters, Rohit and Nitin, along with Udham Singh, said the official.

On December 5, two assailants entered Gogamedi's house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur and opened fire at him. He was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital in Mansarovar where he was declared dead.

His supporters have been sitting on strike since then demanding the arrest of the accused. On Wednesday evening, Gogamedi's wife, Shila Shekhawat, in an address at the protest site, said: "I have a demand that the protest will continue until the accused are brought before us."