Goa nightclub’s co-owner offers aid to victims

PANAJI: Saurabh Luthra, one of the owners of the North Goa nightclub where a Saturday night blaze claimed the lives of 25 people, used social media on Monday to express “profound grief” and vowed to provide assistance, support and cooperation to the victims’ families in “every possible form”.

The social media post comes at a time when police teams have been sent from Goa to Delhi to arrest the management of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ club, located at North Goa’s Arpora area.

The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Saurabh has been named in the FIR related to the fire along with co-owner Gaurav Luthra.

“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch,” the owner said in his post on Instagram.

Five injured were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Saurabh has been named in the FIR related to the fire along with co-owner Gaurav Luthra.

He said the management further affirms that it shall extend every possible “form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

Police investigations so far have indicated multiple irregularities at the entertainment venue, including absence of a No Objection Certificate from the fire department and issuance of licence without proper documentation.Police may also issue a Look Out Circular against all the accused in the case as a precautionary measure.