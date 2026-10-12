Goa nightclub fire: HC asks Luthra brothers to pay interim aid of Rs 20 lakh each to victims' kin

"I had explained to them, but they requested that something close to Rs 50 lakh could be paid," Sawant told the court.

The bench suggested that the owners deposit Rs 20 lakh each as interim compensation without prejudice to their contentions in the main matter.

"Deposit the amount in the court. Their fight continues in the main matter," the judges observed, asking the parties to work out the arrangement before the next hearing.

Sawant also informed the families of four tourists, who died in the blaze, had filed a case before a consumer court in Haryana.

She said she had not yet been able to obtain responses from all the victims' families regarding the proposed compensation.