Goa man uses ChatGPT to find lost footwear outside Ujjain temple

The video shows how Borkar, who described himself as a “hacker on weekdays (cybersec), explorer on weekends”, used the AI chatbot to identify his footwear after failing to spot it on the crowded shoe racks outside the temple.

He first shot rows of footwear around him, highlighting how difficult it was to distinguish one pair from another, and then opened ChatGPT and uploaded pictures of his shoes along with a separate image showing what his clogs looked like. Borkar informed the chatbot that he was at the Mahakal temple and had lost his clogs among the footwear left outside, and asked it to scan the footwear and identify his pair.