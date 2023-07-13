Goa departments to go cashless using Paytm: CM

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that all departments of government will go cashless using payment service to foster the concept of cashless economy.

Sawant, talking to reporters, said that the Finance department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paytm to avail the digital payment service.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a vision of cashless economy and digital payments.We are taking ahead the step taken by the central government," Sawant said.

"Under this MOU, Paytm will help various departments of the Goa government to go digital by deploying Paytm devices," he said.

He said that with this development, all departments will go cashless.

"Those using e-governance and online services can now also use Paytm. This will help them," Sawant said.

He said opting Paytm service will ease the process of digital payments.