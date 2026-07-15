Goa: Class 10 plus ITI to be considered equivalent to Class 12

"The reforms are aimed at ensuring that ITI students receive the same academic recognition as those in the conventional education stream while enhancing their employability," the chief minister said.

Sawant said skill development has become a key pillar in India's journey towards becoming a global hub for talent and innovation, and the initiatives such as the Skill India Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the National Education Policy 2020 are equipping young people with industry-relevant skills and preparing them for emerging employment opportunities.

Calling for greater investment in youth, the Chief Minister said empowering young people through education, skills and innovation is essential for achieving the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Sawant also congratulated Goa's teachers and students for their achievements at the national level, including award-winning teachers and students who excelled in national examinations.

The Chief Minister also praised Goan athletes who won gold medals at the World Yogasana Championship.

On the issue of contract teachers, Sawant assured that the teachers who have completed 10 years in service would get a priority in confirmation.