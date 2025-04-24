"Go tell Modi...": Kanpur father recounts son's tragic death in Pahalgam terror attack

KANPUR: Sanjay Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is still grappling with the loss of his son, Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Dwivedi, his son, along with his wife and sister-in-law, had visited a scenic spot known as "mini Switzerland" in Pahalgam.

Dwivedi said that Shubham's wife, who survived the attack, asked the terrorists to kill her as well. However, they spared her life to use her as a witness to convey a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The family had stopped at a restaurant 7 km before reaching the destination. While they were having snacks, terrorists arrived and asked about their religious identity.

After learning that Shubham was a Hindu, the terrorists shot him in the head. Recounting the horror, Dwivedi told ANI, "...My son, his wife, and sister-in-law went to a place called 'mini Switzerland', which is at a high altitude, and we stopped at a restaurant, 7 km before that place. They were having some snacks when the terrorists came. They asked about whether you are Hindu or Muslin, and after that, they shot my son in the head. My daughter-in-law asked them to kill her as well, but they didn't. They told him that we are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this. We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, and we have told him what we want."

In a heartbreaking response to the Pahalgam terror attack, his father demanded the harshest possible action against the perpetrators, asserting that "action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again."

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Pahalgam terror attack has shaken people to the core. Citizens are outraged and are demanding the strictest possible action against the perpetrators.