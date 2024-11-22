Global warming result of unplanned, unscientific development: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called global warming a challenge facing the world caused by unplanned and unscientific development by people.

"The world is concerned today; every person with a little positive feeling about the environment and the living world is concerned (about the environment)," Adityanath said during an event held here to distribute appointment letters to 701 forest guards, including 140 women, selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

The challenge of global warming is the fallout of following the path of unplanned and unscientific development, he claimed.

"Somewhere there is excessive rain, while somewhere there is heat wave. Somewhere life is destroyed by floods, while somewhere people are yearning for a drop of water," Adityanath said.

According to an official statement issued here, sharing the collective efforts and the state government's commitments for forest and environment conservation, Adityanath made all the newly-appointed forest guards aware of their new role after congratulating them.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party regime in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "The present government has ensured a fair and transparent recruitment process by eliminating 'parivarvad' from the state. The new process gives the youth a chance to realise their dreams based on merit."

Praising the UPSSSC, the chief minister claimed that since 2017, 7 lakh youth have been given government jobs which shows they are getting employment without any discrimination.

Congratulating the selected candidates, Adityanath said, "I am happy that today the forest department is getting 701 new forest guards. In September, the department recruited 647 forest guards. Such a large number of appointments will fill the gaps at various levels."

He also called it a matter of great happiness that of the 701 new recruits, 140 were women.

"This means we have achieved the target of recruiting 20 per cent women staff," Adityanath said.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar also addressed the gathering.

At the event, the chief minister personally handed over appointment letters to some of the candidates who also shared their experience.