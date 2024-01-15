"Glad that Rashtrapati Ji visited the PM Sangrahalaya": PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness on President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Prime Ministers' Museum (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya).

"Glad that Rashtrapati Ji visited the PM Sangrahalaya, which gives a glimpse of the life and work of all those who have had the honour to serve as India's Prime Minister. I would also urge others, especially youngsters, to visit the Sangrahalaya," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Narendra Modi Gallery in the Prime Ministers' Museum (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya) becoming the first visitor to the gallery.

The gallery will be opened to the public from January 16.'

The gallery, dedicated to the Prime Minister, will feature the key highlights of the country's progress made in the last 10 years of Modi's regime.

President Murmu, later took to X to share her experience after visiting the PMs' Museum and said that the galleries dedicated to the past Prime Ministers of India not only rekindled many memories but also offered new ways to engage with the past.

"My visit to the Prime Ministers' Sangrahalaya was a pleasant and illuminating experience. The galleries dedicated to the past Prime Ministers of India not only rekindled many memories but also offered new ways to engage with our past.

As the first visitor of the gallery devoted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I was glad to see his contributions to the various spheres of nation-building coherently showcased in one place. The use of advanced technology makes the content all the more engaging," she said.

According to the Ministry of Culture, President Murmu, during her visit of nearly one-and-a-half hours, saw the displays in the Museum with deep interest.

President also saw the Constitution Gallery in the old building.

"President became the first visitor to the Narendra Modi Gallery, which will be opened to the public from 16th January 2024," the ministry said.

It further said that President Murmu spent some time seeing its various sections such as Sushashan, Paryavaran, Vikas, Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava, Vigyanodaya, Sanskritik Dharohar, and Suraksha, Jan Bhagidari.

"She was particularly impressed by immersive and interactive displays. She also visited the experiential zone Anubhuti," it added.

President also expressed her appreciation for the Sangrahalaya by writing, "I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the Sangrahalaya will feel proud" in the visitor book.