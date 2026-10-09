Seven killed, 20 injured in truck-pickup collision in Gujarat’s Kutch

The accident occurred between 3 am and 4 am inside the Renewable Energy Park near Khavda, they said.

“A truck and a Bolero Camper (pickup truck) travelling in opposite directions collided. The impact left the pickup truck mangled,” said sub-inspector MB Chavda from Khavda police station.

The official said all the accident victims were occupants of the pickup truck.

“Seven workers were trapped inside the wrecked Bolero Camper. They were taken out with the help of a crane. While all of them died, over 20 injured workers were sent to the hospital in an ambulance,” he said.

An investigation has been launched, and police are looking into potential negligence that caused the tragedy at the sprawling clean energy installation, he added.