Give all 29 LS seats to BJP: Amit Shah to MP voters

BHOPAL: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the voters in Madhya Pradesh to give all 29 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in the upcoming general election.

"I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to give all 29 Lok Sabha seats this time to BJP to make PM Modi stronger," the Home Minister said while addressing a public rally in Khajuraho.

He said that those Congress leaders who are feeling suffocated or sidelined are welcome to join the BJP. "Those who are not respected in Congress and want to join the BJP, they should be welcomed," the Home Minister said.

He said that BJP has to increase 370 votes at every booth to register a massive victory in the upcoming elections.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 28 out 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh while in 2014, it had won 27 seats in the state. The party has set a target to achieve 370 seats in the upcoming general elections.

The only Lok Sabha seat that the BJP lost was in Chhindwara, the bastion of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. His son Nakul Nath won Chhindwara despite a massive wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Before addressing a public rally in Khajuraho, the Lok Sabha constituency being represented by the State BJP President V. D. Sharma, the Home Minister reviewed poll preparation for Parliamentary seats in Gwalior-Chambal region.

After attending the booth committee conference at the Mela Ground in Khajuraho, the Home Minister will reach Bhopal to interact with prominent citizens.