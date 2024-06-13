Girls allowed to take necessary restroom breaks, free sanitary pads at board exam centres: MoE

NEW DELHI: Girl students should be allowed to take necessary restroom breaks during board exams for classes 10 and 12 and free sanitary napkins must be made available at all examination centres, the Union Ministry of Education said in an advisory to schools on Thursday.

Noting that menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl's overall wellbeing and should not come in the way of her academic performance, the ministry has issued an advisory for all schools across states and Union Territories, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

"Free sanitary pads to be readily available at all class 10 and 12 board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams, if required. Female students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams," the ministry said.

"Educational programmes will be implemented to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment," it added.

The ministry has stressed on the importance of treating girl students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs and, at the same time, empowering them to confidently participate in examinations and achieve their academic potential.