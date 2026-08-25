Girlfriend leaves 3,400 kiss marks on car; cops fine man Rs 5,500, order removal

The car had been plying the city streets for two days, and its video went viral on social media.

The police imposed the fine on the owner for modifying the vehicle, an official said.

"Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area," Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

During the investigation, the car was found to be from the Thatipur area. The driver was taken to the police station, and a fine of Rs 5,500 was imposed on him under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.