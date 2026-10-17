Gill's Ranji return in focus as round two gets underway

Gill missed Punjab's opening-round fixture, with former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan leading the side in his absence as Punjab secured three points with a first-innings lead over Assam.

Punjab will face Chhattisgarh in their second match of the season.

Gill heads into the contest on the back of a prolific run in India's 2-1 ODI series win over the West Indies, where he amassed 334 runs at an average of 167 to earn the Player-of-the-Series award.

In the second ODI, he smashed an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, registering the fastest double-century in the format, as India chased down a target of 406 with 39 balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.