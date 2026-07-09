Ghulam Ahmed Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday appointed Ghulam Ahmed Mir as general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Mir previously was the general secretary in charge of West Bengal. Congress leader Prakash Joshi will replace him in West Bengal.
Mir will take charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is in power with TVK and other parties. The party has also recently appointed its Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore as the new president of Tamil Nadu Congress.
Goa state unit chief Girish Chodankar was earlier the in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Congress president has appointed Ghulam Ahmed Mir as general secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Prakash Joshi as in-charge for West Bengal," said an official statement from AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.