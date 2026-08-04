Getting back my life: Taslima visits Kolkata's cultural hub College Street, Coffee House after years

Nasreen, who is on a visit to the city after a gap of 19 years, also expressed hope that she would return to the city for the Kolkata Book Fair next year.

She spent time at the Coffee House on College Street, one of the city's best-known literary and cultural landmarks, and later shared photographs of the visit on social media.

Nationally and internationally revered authors, artists and filmmakers have visited the Coffee House, enjoyed cups of coffee, and discussed scripts, stories, and struggles.

"An adda after 19 years, more to come," she wrote in the post.