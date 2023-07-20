German Vice Chancellor arrives in New Delhi for 3-day visit

NEW DELHI: German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Thursday, for his three-day visit to India.

“Welcome to Delhi, Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, BM Robert #Habeck,” German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said on Twitter.

During his tour, Habeck will visit three Indian cities and will also inaugurate the Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi, said the German Embassy in India. During his stay, Vice-Chancellor Habeck is expected to hold high-level meetings with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as well as with the Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, the German Embassy said.

He will also be inaugurating an Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi under the heading "Inviting Innovation: Transforming the economy for a shared sustainable future“, hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. Vice-Chancellor Habeck will visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, he is also planning to engage with the Government of Maharashtra to visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and to have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs, as per the German Embassy in India.

On the last leg of his visit, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

Ahead of his visit, Habeck told German media representatives that, as the world’s most populous country, India is considered a key growth market.

He affirmed Germany’s interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, which would also strengthen the resilience and diversification of the German economy.

In particular, he pointed to untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen, according to German Embassy in India.