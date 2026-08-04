Gen Z voices should lead dialogue with youth: Dipke on Bhagwat's student meet

Bhagwat will interact with Gen Alpha and Gen Z students in the Maharashtra capital on August 6. The event will bring together more than 2,000 students aged between 15 and 19 from over 100 cities across the country.

Notably, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister on July 25 following the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests against the NEET exam paper leak.

Asked about Bhagwat's upcoming event in Mumbai, Dipke said, "It is good that dialogue is taking place. But it will be even better if some young faces are deployed for this."