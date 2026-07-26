Gen z forces DP change

Pradhan announced his resignation in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had “saddened” him deeply and that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”.

Noting that he did not want “anti-national forces” to exploit the situation, Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that “the unity of the nation remains intact”, “the future of even a single student should not become entangled in legal complications” and that students devote their time to studies and building their careers.

“Keeping all these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Prime Minister,” he said.

The CJP declared it was withdrawing its agitation after the government agreed to all its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The announcement came after the third round of talks between the two sides at the Constitution Club of India here, where Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.