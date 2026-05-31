Gen Subramani takes charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff

He succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Gen Subramani was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

The military officer, shortly after taking charge, said transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance tri-services synergy and integration will be his primary focus.