Gen alpha protests: Unnao school students stage sit-in over food, teachers and drinking water

The students alleged that the quality of food served at the school was poor and drinking water facilities were inadequate. They also said a shortage of teachers was affecting their studies and expressed dissatisfaction with the principal's behaviour.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot and attempted to persuade the students to end the protest. Officials of the Social Welfare Department also arrived and heard the students' grievances.

The students initially insisted on continuing their sit-in until their demands were addressed and sought the presence of the Social Welfare Department and Education Department ministers at the spot.

According to a statement issued by the District Magistrate's Office, District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena and Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh reached the school and had breakfast with the students.

The officials assured them that their grievances would be addressed, following which the students ended their protest peacefully, the statement said.

Hasanganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Singh Tomar said the students' problems had been resolved and the protest was called off.

The school has students from primary classes as well as Classes 10 and 11, the SDM said, adding that some "minor issues" raised by the students had been resolved.

"The situation at the school is now normal and all students are calm," the official said.