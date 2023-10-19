Gay couple exchanges rings in front of SC after judgement on same-sex marriage

CHENNAI: The gates and roads of the Supreme Court were flooded on October 17th by the colourful crowd of non-heterosexual couples who wanted the not only court but also the members of the society to reconsider the laws and the very idea of same sex marriage.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha, unanimously rejected the demand for legal validity for same sex marriage, leaving members of the LGBTQIA+ community dejected.

The top court rejected the plea to grant constitutional rights to queer couples to be legally wedded. Also, in a majority verdict of 3:2, the bench also rejected the plea for adoption rights.

A day after the verdict, a gay couple, one an advocate and a PhD student at the London School of Economics, came to the Supreme Court campus. Much to everyone’s surprise, Utkarsh Saxena, the advocate, went on his knees to propose to his partner, Ananya Kotia.

Taking to social media, Kotia made clear this was not just a special moment for the couple but also a protest against the verdict that left them disappointed. “Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn't about a legal loss, but our engagement. We'll return to fight another day (sic)."

The image, that has the dome of the top court as a striking backdrop, the social media post quickly went viral and crossed over a staggering 8,86,000 views at the time of writing this report.



The act, as well as the social media post, was hailed as a protest against those opposed to alternative sexuality. This post has created ripples, enough to reach all the corners of the nation, as many supporters reacted sumptuously and showered wishes and support.

The couple has also mentioned their intent to not succumb to the legal restrictions on a matter that is essentially their personal choice, and has vowed to stand up against any opposition. But for now, this is happiest time of their life; the fight can wait till the celebrations are over.