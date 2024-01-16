Garbhagriha door at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir installed by Anuradha Timber International

AYODHYA: The door to the sanctum or Garbhagriha at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya built by Anuradha Timber International, one of the oldest wood works manufacturing units in the city, has been installed, completing all the doors in the temple.

"Today we have installed the Garbhagriha door at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya. With this, we have completed the installation of all doors inside the Temple," Sarath Babu, the Managing Partner at Anuradha Timber International said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Managing Partner of Anuradha Timbers International Hyderabad, Sharath Babu stated that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and part of history.

"We are making all the doors in and around the Ayodhya temples. All these doors are made with Indian Traditional carvings. These doors are having finest quality of Indian teakwood. Balarsha teak is used and doors are manufactured by special carvers from Tamilnadu. They are from Kanyakunari and they are selected as they have special skills to do fine carving for the temple. We have already dry fitted all the doors of the main temple, about 18 doors. Right now they are being plated with pure gold. Once the gold work is done, they will be installed in the temple," Babu had said speaking to ANI.

"Our company specialises in doing very complicated Traditional carvings. We are famous for these kinds of works. We have already made the world's largest Sri Maha Vishnu idol in Burma teak. Further, we are making the second largest idol in wood which is made as Sri Ram parivar coming back from Lanka to Ayodhya. The whole thing is carved in 3D form...," Sharath Babu said.

"I don't see this as a contract but it is a God-given work and that's how we are doing it. We are very fortunate that we are getting this opportunity. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for something like this we were selected by merit. We were initially given the small task of delivering a whole temple built in wood in a model form to be brought by Sriram Navami to Ayodhya. We delivered it on time, three years ago. It was our entry. I feel Overwhelmed, Happy and peaceful to do this. It's part of history."

The Shri Ram Janambhoom Trust in its message said " With the installation of Golden Doors in the Garbhgriha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar, installation work of all golden doors on the ground floor stands completed."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Pran Partishta, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments got underway on Tuesday and will continue until January 21.