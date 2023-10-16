Gangotri Dham to close for winter on November 14

UTTARKASHI: The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said. On the occasion of Annakoot also known as Govardhan Puja, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season.

According to the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Shri Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 15.

"The date of closing of the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will be decided on Vijay Dashami, Tuesday, October 24 in Badrinath Dham. A religious ceremony will be organized on the premises of Shri Badrinath Temple to announce the date of closure of the doors," an official statement said.

"In the presence of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay, Rawal (Chief Priest) and Dharma Adhikari will announce the auspicious time of closing of the doors after the Panchang calculation," it added.

Earlier Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari visited and offered prayers at Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple on Sunday in Uttarakhand.