Ganga water level breaches 'highest flood mark' at Patna's Gandhi Ghat amid heavy rain

People have been asked to exercise caution in view of the rising water level of the river.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the "Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna rose by 10 cm in the past four hours, reaching 50.53 metres, which is 1 cm above the highest flood level, at 10 am on Saturday".

“The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution,” it said.

Several districts in Bihar are experiencing a flood-like situation as the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers are flowing above danger marks following heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Friday and reviewed relief and rescue operations.

He directed officials to identify affected families, ensure timely relief and continuously monitor vulnerable areas and the Ganga embankments from Buxar to Bhagalpur to prevent erosion and breaches.