Gandhi Jayanti: Remembering Imam Bawazir, Gandhi’s ‘sahodar’

AHMEDABAD: As the country observes Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, a lesser-known chapter of Mahatma Gandhi’s life, his close bond with Abdul Kadir Bawazir, popularly known as Imam Bawazir, is being recalled in Ahmedabad.
Bawazir shared a close bond with Gandhi, who considered him a “sahodar” (brother or sibling), a relationship that reflected the spirit of communal harmony.
“Bawazir met Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa when the latter began his movement there. Though not a maulvi by profession, he used to lead prayers at a mosque, because of which people came to know him as Imam.
“When Gandhi left South Africa, Bawazir became emotional,” Ahmedabad-based historian Rizwan Qadri told PTI, recalling an account from a book by Gujarati writer Ravjibhai Patel.
According to Qadri, Gandhi embraced Bawazir and told him, “Aapde banne to sahodar chhi (we are both brothers, born from the same mother).” After Gandhi returned to India and settled in Ahmedabad, Bawazir also came to the city. When Gandhi shifted to the Sabarmati Ashram, Bawazir lived there as well, Qadri said.
Imam Manzil, a house associated with him, still stands near the Ashram in Ahmedabad. Bawazir worked closely with Gandhi and, in 1930, when the Dandi March began, he led the satyagraha at Dharasana, Qadri said.
Gandhi’s respect for Bawazir extended to his family as well. He had invitations issued in his name for the weddings of Bawazir’s daughters, Fatima and Amina.
According to Qadri, during a conversation with Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel mentioned that Bawazir’s daughter Amina was unmarried. Patel suggested Ghulam Rasul, a Gandhian freedom fighter, as a suitable match and asked Gandhi to convey the marriage proposal.
Gandhi agreed, saying Ghulam Rasul was a good young man who worked with Patel, Qadri said. The nikah of Ghulam Rasul and Amina Bibi was subsequently held at Hriday Kunj, with Gandhi’s name appearing on the invitation card, he said.
“Gandhi’s children never had a wedding invitation issued in his name. But you find the invitation card for the marriage of both of Bawazir’s daughters in Gandhi’s name,” Qadri said.
The historian said the relationship between Gandhi and Bawazir represented a legacy of harmony that existed within society. Even after Bawazir’s death, his association with Gandhi and Sardar Patel continued to be remembered, Qadri said.
Patel, who was also closely associated with Bawazir, asked industrialist and philanthropist Ambalal Sarabhai, Kasturba Gandhi and others about organising a tribute to him. A condolence meeting was subsequently held at Manek Chowk under Patel’s chairmanship, Qadri said.
Recalling Patel’s words about Bawazir, Qadri said the former had described him as “Gandhi’s brother and companion, who remembered Gandhi even in his final moments”.
Patel had also said that whenever he faced a crisis, “one hand would suddenly come onto my shoulder”, and that hand belonged to Imam Bawazir, Qadri recalled. “He was Gandhi’s sahodar, but for me, he was an elder,” Qadri quoted Patel as saying.
Even today, Imam Bawazir’s legacy is remembered by people associated with the Gandhi movement.
“Many of us meet at the Bagh-e-Firdous graveyard on December 9 to commemorate Gandhi’s friend, Imam Bawazir,” said Dhimant Badhiya, whose grandfather took part in the Dandi March with Mahatma Gandhi.