Gandhi Jayanti: Remembering Imam Bawazir, Gandhi’s ‘sahodar’

Bawazir shared a close bond with Gandhi, who considered him a “sahodar” (brother or sibling), a relationship that reflected the spirit of communal harmony.

“Bawazir met Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa when the latter began his movement there. Though not a maulvi by profession, he used to lead prayers at a mosque, because of which people came to know him as Imam.

“When Gandhi left South Africa, Bawazir became emotional,” Ahmedabad-based historian Rizwan Qadri told PTI, recalling an account from a book by Gujarati writer Ravjibhai Patel.