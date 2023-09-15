Gandhi followed Sanatana, INDIA out to destroy it: PM

BINA (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Opposition’s INDIA grouping as ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant), and alleged that it wants to “destroy” Sanatana Dharma and push the country into “a thousand years’ slavery.”

“The ‘ghamandia’ alliance has neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatana Dharma which they want to destroy,” said Modi after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with ten other industrial projects.

Mahatma Gandhi drew inspiration from Sanatana Dharma and his struggle for freedom was centred around it. Gandhi followed Sanatana Dharma all his life and his last words were “Hey Ram”, Modi noted.

Great historical personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Lokmanya Tilak, Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi also drew inspiration from Sanatana Dharma, he added.

“They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly. They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatana Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers have to be watchful,” Modi said.

Later, speaking in Raigarh in poll-bound Chattisgarh, PM Modi again targetted ‘INDI alliance’ saying in greed for power, Sanatana-haters wanted to erase Bharat as well as its culture of thousands of years and asked people to remain vigilant.

Stating that the age-old Sanatana culture is based on a person’s karma (action) and not birth, Modi said: “Sanatana culture is one in which Lord Ram calls Shabari his mother and enjoys eating her half-eaten fruit(juthe ber). Sanatana culture is one wherein Ram considers forest dwellers and Nishad Raj greater than his brother. Sanatana culture is one where Ram embraces the boatman rowing the boat. Sanatana culture is one which gives priority not to birth, but to a person’s karma (action),” he said.

The Prime Minister’s attack on the Opposition bloc followed DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial statement that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases.