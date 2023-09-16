Begin typing your search...

Gaganyaan test vehicle mission in month or two

According to officials of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency, it would be the first of the four abort missions of the Gaganyaan programme.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Sep 2023 9:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-15 21:15:30.0  )
Gaganyaan test vehicle mission in month or two
X

 Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BENGALURU: The first test vehicle mission of India’s ambitious maiden human spaceflight venture Gaganyaan to validate the crew escape system will be launched in a month or two, a key ISRO official said on Friday.

According to officials of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency, it would be the first of the four abort missions of the Gaganyaan programme. The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, would be followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1).

BengaluruGaganyaanISROAstroPhysicsSpace stationnational space agency
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X