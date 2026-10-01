Object is to get citizens to vote, says HC; questions EC on rejecting Form 8 amid SIR

"Why should it reject Form 8, if it comes during that period (SIR), and that is what we are trying to understand. Your guidelines are perfectly fine, but why do you have to reject Form 8? You can keep it pending," the bench said.

"Because what happens is that if you don't keep it pending, the person escapes from the roll. He will be neither here, nor there. You finish your roll and deal with all the Form 8s. Because that is the best information for you to understand that people have shifted," the court observed.

The bench said the larger object of the Representation of the People Act and the ECI is to ensure that votes are cast by citizens.

"For that purpose, they can adopt any measures. Whatever measures that you adopt, the object has to be achieved. In that object, here and there, there may be aberrations. But the object cannot be overridden," the bench asserted.

The High Court observed that what the ECI had done was not in consonance with its object.

"How will you succeed in the object? If you have to achieve an object of not missing out a voter, where a voter comes forward to you with a wrong form, are you supposed to reject it or keep it in abeyance? Finalise your roll and deal with these forms. You accept that he is being missed. You accept that many people may have been missed," the bench further said.

Agni, however, asked if it wasn't the voter's duty to come before SIR and intimate the ECI that he had shifted.

"He came at a wrong stage with a wrong form. That voter can even today come with Form 6 and it would be considered. Even today, after the SIR, he can come with Form 6 to the Commission and say he has shifted to this new ward," Agni said while questioning the petitioner's conduct.

In response, the bench said, "The petitioner will also ask why this SIR after 24 years, why not in between because the number could have been controllable. This could never happen if this exercise is done continuously."

The bench, however, said it was not about a blame game.

"You have access to death and birth certificates. If you are updating regularly, those (who have died) at least will go. The day a person is 18 years old, you must consider it (as voter), without any applications. The endeavour ultimately is to bring up a roll that reflects actually who are the voters," the bench said.

The HC has fixed the next hearing in the case for October 5.