Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail, set to walk out of jail

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, told reporters that Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira granted regular bail to the accused in the forgery case.

With this verdict, Rao said, the brothers will be released from jail.

Rao said his clients have been asked to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days. “We are waiting for the detailed judgment in the case,” he said.