G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi greets world leaders at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed his counterparts from Bangladesh, Australia, Canada and Mauritius among others at the Bharat Mandapam venue at Pragati Maidan where India is hosting the long G20 Summit. PM Modi welcomed Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G20 Leaders' Summit venue. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other. Trudeau was among the leaders who arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

PM Modi welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Bharat Mandapam. The two leaders shook hands and greeted each other.

PM Modi welcomed Sheikh Hasina at the G20 venue and the two leaders posed for the camera. The two leaders had held a bilateral meeting on Friday. After his meeting, PM Modi on X posted, "Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more."

PM Modi met with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Bharat Mandapam. Earlier on Friday, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

As the leaders arrived one by one, they were greeted by PM Modi, in the backdrop was showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Korark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence. The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins today, September 9, in the country's capital city.

The first session of the G20 Summit would begin at around 10:30 am under this year's theme 'One Earth'. This global meeting, a culmination of various ministries, meetings and the engagement of different groups that happened throughout the year, aims to address key issues around the globe. At around 10:30 am, the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit.

This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. After the conclusion of the 'One Earth' session, and followed by lunch, another session of 'One Family' would be conducted at 3 pm as a part of the Summit.

At around 7 pm there will be a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides, the foreign delegates parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit.

China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been made to portray India's traditions and strengths.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being.