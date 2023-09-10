G20 Summit Day 2 live updates: Widodo, Inacio hand over a sapling to Modi ahead of Session 3

CHENNAI: Following the successful day 1 of the 18th G20 Summit that witnessed the induction of African Union into the bloc; comprehensive rail and shipping connectivity between US, India, Saudi Arabia and Gulf and Arab states and European Union; Delhi Declaration was adopted by the nations in order to uphold territorial integrity, sovereignty with adherence to the international law, the declaration was agreed by China and Russia as well; Indian PM Modi announced Global Biofuel Alliance as a measure for the usage of cleaner fuels.

The second and the final day of the Summit will begin with a tree planting ceremony at the venue, subsequently the third session will commence at 10:30 AM. At 1 PM Russian Foreign Minister will hold a press conference and at 2 Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet the press. The closing press conference would be held by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida would hold a presser at 3 PM.

Earlier, the world leaders laid wreath at Rajghat at the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi, paying respect to the Indian independence movement leader. Also, UK PM Rishi Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple with his family on Sunday morning.









Rishi with wife Akshata at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi