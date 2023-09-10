Begin typing your search...

G20 Summit Day 2 live updates: Widodo, Inacio hand over a sapling to Modi ahead of Session 3

Stay tuned with DT Next for all the live updates from the two-day summit.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-10 05:55:44.0  )
G20 Summit Day 2 live updates: Widodo, Inacio hand over a sapling to Modi ahead of Session 3
X

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handing over a sapling to PM Modi. ANI

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Following the successful day 1 of the 18th G20 Summit that witnessed the induction of African Union into the bloc; comprehensive rail and shipping connectivity between US, India, Saudi Arabia and Gulf and Arab states and European Union; Delhi Declaration was adopted by the nations in order to uphold territorial integrity, sovereignty with adherence to the international law, the declaration was agreed by China and Russia as well; Indian PM Modi announced Global Biofuel Alliance as a measure for the usage of cleaner fuels.

The second and the final day of the Summit will begin with a tree planting ceremony at the venue, subsequently the third session will commence at 10:30 AM. At 1 PM Russian Foreign Minister will hold a press conference and at 2 Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet the press. The closing press conference would be held by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida would hold a presser at 3 PM.

Earlier, the world leaders laid wreath at Rajghat at the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi, paying respect to the Indian independence movement leader. Also, UK PM Rishi Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple with his family on Sunday morning.



Rishi with wife Akshata at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi

Live Updates

2023-09-10 04:48:32
  • 10 Sep 2023 5:49 AM GMT

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio hand over a sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit.

  • 10 Sep 2023 5:41 AM GMT

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders at the Gala Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on 9th September.

  • 10 Sep 2023 5:34 AM GMT

    US President Joe Biden has left for Vietnam from New Delhi on Sunday morning, following the conclusion of the G20 Summit at the national capital.

  • 10 Sep 2023 5:26 AM GMT

    Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet, says PM Modi.

  • 10 Sep 2023 5:16 AM GMT

    PM Narendra Modi calls Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence at Rajghat paying homage to the leader.

  • 10 Sep 2023 5:09 AM GMT

    Chief coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that the Delhi Declaration being adopted by nations despite polarisation is nothing short of the word 'extraordinary'.

  • 10 Sep 2023 4:50 AM GMT

    British High Commission in India: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces record climate aid commitment as G20 in India concludes. The UK will provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund which is the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to help the world tackle climate change. The UK will contribute £1.62 billion ($2 billion) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15. At the G20 Summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak has called on leaders to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit this December to both reduce their countries’ own carbon emissions and support vulnerable economies to deal with the consequences of climate change.

NationalG20 SummitG20 Summit day 2G20G21PM ModiPM Narendra ModiRishi SunakJoe BidenAkshardam TempleRajghatGandhifuelcleaner fuelDelhi DeclarationTayyip ErdoganEuropean UnionAfrican UnionAUFumio KishidaS JaishankarAmitabh Kant18th G20 SummitGlobal Biofuel AllianceG20SummitDelhiG20Summit2023G20SummitIndia
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X