G20 Summit: Harsh Vardhan visits Crafts Bazaar at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: G20 Summit Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that the products of the ‘craft bazaar’ installed at the Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam are going to be popular as they are being showcased at a global stage. Shringla arrived at the exhibition centre at Bharat Mandapam early in the morning.





“I have been here since morning...While we represent India, our speciality of handicrafts is displayed here...There are at least 30 products from different states and Union Territories...There is an RBI Innovation hub where there is a demonstration of RBI's digital currency...This going to be popular and all the products of all the stalls will be sold...," he said while talking to ANI.

The bazaar — showcasing attractions from across India in 30 stalls, is where invitees to the G20 Summit can purchase handicrafts with historical and economic significance to the host country.

Many of the people managing the stalls flew in from different states, bringing with them diverse and electric energy as they gave last-minute finishing touches to the stalls.

Thirty states and six central agencies — Tribes India (TRIFED), Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Khadi Gramodyog, SARAS Ajeevika, National Bamboo Mission and National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation – are participating in the exhibition.

A special focus stall from Uttarakhand at the 'G20 Craft Market' is also all set to exhibit handloom and handicraft products from the state among others. Apart from Uttarakhand, artists of Jaipur, Kashmiri are also set to amaze the delegates with their traditional handicrafts and handloom. Kashmiri handicrafts have long been revered for their exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage.

Riyaj Ahmad Khan, a Papier-mache artist from Kashmir has set up a stall at the National Gallery of Modern Art. Papier-mache is an age-old craft that was introduced in the Kashmir valley by Sufi scholar Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, who arrived from Persia with craftsmen in the 14th Century.

Meanwhile, an art exhibition titled 'Roots and Routes' is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi for the spouses of the delegates showcasing Indian textiles, decorative items, and artefacts. The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.



