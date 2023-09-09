G20 Summit: For welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders and delegates upon their arrival at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, for the G20 Summit. As the leaders arrived one by one, they were greeted by PM Modi, in the backdrop was showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha.

The Korark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence. The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank president Ajay Banga were among the first few leaders to arrive at th eBharat Mandapam venue.

India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among leaders who arrived in the national capital yesterday.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

At around 10.30 the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. After the conclusion of the 'One Earth' session, and followed by lunch, another session of 'One Family' would be conducted at 3 p.m. as a part of the Summit.

At around 7 pm there will be a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides, the foreign delegates parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.