G20 Summit: Biden to stay at ITC Maurya; find out who's staying where

NEW DELHI: As the national capital gears up to host the G20 Summit during the weekend, which will see participation from over 30 heads of state and top European Union and European Commission delegations, as well as heads of international organisations, top hotels of the city and also of the National Capital Region, have been booked in advance to host international dignitaries.

US President Joe Biden will be put up at the ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri, where his service team and commandos will be present on every floor of the hotel.

So far, around 400 rooms have been booked in the hotel, and a special elevator has been installed to take Biden to his room on the 14th floor, as per reports.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be staying at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Connaught Place, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his accompanying officials will stay at the Claridges Hotel, while the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be put up at the Imperial Hotel in Connaught Place.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will attend the conclave instead of President Vladimir Putin, will also be accommodated in Delhi's Oberoi Hotel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay at The Lalit Hotel, where the Japanese delegation is also likely to stay.

The Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri was initially booked for Chinese President Xi Jinping, but it has now been allocated to Chinese premier, Li Qiang, who will attend the G20 summit in place.

The Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be put up at the Leela Hotel.