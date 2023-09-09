G20 Summit begins at Bharat Mandapam: Full schedule of mega conclave

NEW DELHI: The highly anticipated historic G20 Leader's Summit begins today, September 9, in the country's capital city. The world leaders who have arrived in Delhi have gathered at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The first session of the G20 Summit would begin at around 10:30 am under this year's theme 'One Earth'. This global meeting, a culmination of various ministries, meetings and the engagement of different groups that happened throughout the year, aims to address key issues around the globe.





A look at the complete schedule of the G20 Summit 2023:

Day 1 (September 9) 9.30 am to 10:30 am: The event will start with the arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the world leaders, would take photographs with the Tree of Life Foyer. The leaders will then assemble in the Leader's Lounge, at Bharat Mandapam.

Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm: The first session under the theme "One Earth" will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

Between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings will take place.

From 3:30 to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family, will be held. After concluding this session, the leaders would then return to their hotels.

Between 7 pm and 8 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will attend dinner, beginning with a welcome photo on arrival.



