G20 guests enjoy India’s musical heritage at dinner hosted by President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Dignitaries from across the world in Delhi for the G20 summit experienced musical performances from 78 artists that showcased India's rich musical heritage using Hindustani, Carnatic, and folk instruments at the G20 gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. The ceremonial dinner was held on Saturday night at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Leaders Summit in the national capital that celebrated the country's rich musical heritage – a mix of different styles of classical and contemporary music.

The musical arrangements encompassed the usage of various rare instruments showcasing our unparalleled and unique musical heritage. These instruments include Sursingar, Mohan Veena, Jaltarang, Jodiya Pawa, Dhangali, Dilruba, Sarangi, Kamaicha, Matta Kokila Veena, Naltarang, Tungbuk, Pakhawaj, Rabab, Ravanhattha, Thal Dana, Rudra Veena, among others.

The key highlight was 'Gandharva Atodyam'. It is a unique musical medley featuring an exquisite symphony of musical instruments from across the country, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, folk and contemporary music with an ensemble of classical instruments. A total of 170 guests, including all the chief ministers of the Indian states were on the list of special invitees to Saturday's G20 dinner.

The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party. Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests were invited to the gala dinner.

The two-day G20 World Leaders Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and will conclude today. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life—human, animal, plant, and microorganism—and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comoros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.