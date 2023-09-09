G20 Delhi Declaration welcomes inclusion of African Union as a permanent member

NEW DELHI: The G20 leaders in the Delhi Declaration on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of the G20 saying that Africa plays an important role in the global economy and it will significantly contribute to addressing the global challenges of our time.

In the Delhi Declaration, the G20 leader said: "We welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and strongly believe that inclusion of the African Union into the G20 will significantly contribute to addressing the global challenges of our time."

It also said that we commend the efforts of all G20 members which paved the way for accession of the African Union as a permanent member during India’s Presidency of the G20.

Asserting that Africa plays an important role in the global economy, it said: "We commit to strengthen our ties with and support the African Union realise the aspirations under Agenda 2063. We also reiterate strong support to Africa, including through the G20 Compact with Africa and G20 Initiative on supporting industrialization in Africa and LDCs.

"We are supportive of further discussing the deepening of cooperation between the G20 and other regional partners," it said.

"Reaffirm our commitment to support migrants, including migrant workers and refugees in our efforts towards a more inclusive world, in line with national policies, legislations and circumstances, ensuring full respect for the human rights and their fundamental freedoms regardless of their migration status."

"We also recognise the importance of preventing irregular migration flows and the smuggling of migrants, as part of a comprehensive approach for safe, orderly and regular migration while responding to humanitarian needs and the root causes of displacement. We support strengthening cooperation between countries of origin, transit and destination. We will continue the dialogue on migration and forced displacement during future Presidencies," the declaration read.

It further said that we note the UNGA Resolution A/RES/77/318, particularly its commitment to promote respect for religious and cultural diversity, dialogue and tolerance.

"We also emphasize that freedom of religion or belief, freedom of opinion or expression, the right to peaceful assembly, and the right to freedom of association are interdependent, inter-related and mutually reinforcing and stress the role that these rights can play in the fight against all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion or belief. In this regard, we strongly deplore all acts of religious hatred against persons, as well as those of a symbolic nature without prejudice to domestic legal frameworks, including against religious symbols and holy books," it read.

"We will continue to integrate the perspectives of the developing countries into the G20 agendas and appreciate the G20 members’ initiatives in this regard," it added.

Earlier in the day, as the African Union on Saturday became a permanent member of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt welcome to African Union's president Azali Assoumani, who is also president of Comoros.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President African Union and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," he further said in the post.

Earlier in the opening session of the summit, Modi had welcomed the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause.

African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar.