G20 came to be recognised as People's-20 in India's Presidency: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that G20 came to be recognised as People’s-20 during India’s Presidency of the grouping and crores of people got connected with the events held in different parts of the country.

In his opening remarks at the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi said it is a matter of pride for India that the African Union became a member of G20 in India’s presidency.

“In India’s Presidency, G20 came to be recognised as People’s-20. Crores of people in the country got connected with G20. We celebrated it as the festival,” PM Modi said.

“In a world facing challenges, it is our mutual trust which binds us and connects us with each other,” he added.

The virtual G20 Summit is being held under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

At the closing session of the Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi suggested to the G20 leaders to reconvene virtually towards the end of India’s G20 presidency period to take forward the guidance provided by the participating leaders in their interventions.

India assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 and it will continue till November 30.