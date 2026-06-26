Future of politics lies in 'we', not 'I': Pandian wife Sujata after joining BJD

A 2000-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, Sujata joined active politics on Thursday over a year after she resigned from the All India Services on March 13, 2025. She followed the path of her husband, who had resigned from the civil service in October 2023 and joined the BJD the following month.

Pandian, a close aide of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, however, withdrew from active politics on June 9, 2024, after the BJD's defeat in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections that year.

While stepping away from politics, Pandian had said, "I will always keep Odisha in the core of my heart and my Guru Naveen Babu in my breath and pray to Lord Jagannath for their well-being and prosperity."