Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost

Kolkata witnessed the steepest fuel price hike among the four metros, with petrol price rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per litre and diesel going up by Rs 3.11 to Rs 95.13 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices increased by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel to Rs 90.67.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 106.68 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 93.14 per litre, while in Chennai, prices increased to Rs 103.67 for petrol and Rs 95.25 for diesel.

Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.