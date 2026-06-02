Fuel price hike: Kerala govt to decide on relief measures after assessing impact, says CM Satheesan

Replying to an adjournment motion notice moved by the opposition LDF in the Assembly, Satheesan said the concerns raised by the opposition were "partly correct" and acknowledged that frequent increases in petrol, diesel and LPG prices were adversely affecting people.

"The major issue before the state government is the recurring increase in fuel prices. Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are being raised frequently. There were four hikes after May 15 alone and indications from Delhi are that prices may go up further. There is uncertainty over the situation," he said.