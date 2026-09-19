FTAs, skilling incentives opening new employment avenues for youth: PM Modi

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' (Jobs Fair) virtually, he also said that the talent and skills of India's youth have won the trust of the entire world, which has great expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and the country's youthful strength.

"India signed 40 Free Trade Agreements. These FTAs are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets, and create new possibilities in careers for our youth," Modi said.

At the function, he distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters virtually to newly selected youth, who will join various government departments and organisations.

Referring to the just-concluded BRICS Summit, Modi said India's effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation does not remain limited to governments alone.

"Our entrepreneurs, our farmers, our women, our youth - everyone should become an active partner in this partnership," he said.

He said initiatives such as BRICS CONNECT and the BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal were aimed at bringing entrepreneurs, farmers, women and youth into such partnerships.