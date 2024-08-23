FSSAI directs removal of A1, A2 claims from packaging of milk, milk products

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all food businesses, including e-commerce FBOs to remove claims of A1 and A2 types from the packaging of milk and milk products.

An FSSAI release mentioned that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder.

The FSSAI noted that several Food Business Operators (FBO) are selling or marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd etc in the name of A1 and A2 under the FSSAI license number and Registration Certificate Number.

The food safety regulatory body further emphasised that standards of milk as specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk based on A1 and A2 types.

"The FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products. E-commerce FBOs are instructed to remove all the claims related to A1 and A2 proteins from their websites immediately. Further, the concerned FBOs shall ensure strict compliance of the same with effect from the date of issuance of this direction," the release dated August 21 mentioned.

The release further stated that although the FBOs are permitted to exhaust the available pre-printed labels within six months from the date of issuance of this direction. No further extension and timeline will be granted to any FBO, it added.