From Left showground to saffron coronation: Brigade braces for new turn in Bengal’s political wheel

If elections decide power in Bengal, Brigade often legitimises it.

For generations, the vast green expanse beside the iconic Victoria Memorial has functioned as the state’s ultimate political theatre — where parties displayed organisational muscle, leaders tested public mood, and regimes projected inevitability.

By Saturday evening, when the BJP leadership takes oath before an expected sea of supporters, another chapter will be added to Brigade’s crowded political folklore.

The symbolism is unmistakable. From the late 1970s onward, the CPI(M) transformed Brigade into the epicentre of Bengal’s street politics. Massive annual rallies routinely turned the Maidan into a sea of red flags, reinforcing the aura of a party that would eventually rule the state uninterrupted for 34 years.

For decades, crowd size at Brigade became Bengal’s political currency. The fuller the ground, the stronger the message.

But Brigade’s memory stretches far beyond the Left years.

The ground’s political mythology was shaped not merely by Bengal’s leaders but also by towering figures from global politics. In 1955, Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Nikolai Bulganin received a massive public reception here at a time when Kolkata stood at the centre of India’s socialist imagination.

Years later, after the birth of Bangladesh, former prime minister Indira Gandhi shared the Brigade stage with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as cries of “Jai Bangla” and “Jai Hind” echoed across the Maidan in celebration of the new nation’s emergence.

In 1984, opposition heavyweights such as Jyoti Basu, N T Rama Rao and Farooq Abdullah gathered here for a major anti-Congress conclave aimed at reshaping national politics.

In 2005, Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez addressed a Left Front rally at Brigade, underlining the venue’s reputation as a stage where Bengal’s politics often intersected with larger ideological currents across the world.