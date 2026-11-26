The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations. It came into force on 26 January, 1950, when India became a Republic.

While Republic Day became a national celebration, 26 November travelled a different path.

According to Anju Rathi Rana, Member Secretary, Law Commission, it was in 1979 when the observance of Law Day gained prominence on the initiative of LM Singhvi, an eminent Indian jurist and constitutional expert, who also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

"The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and to provide an occasion for examining the functioning of India's legal and judicial system," she told PTI.

In a Law Day address published in 2004, MN Krishnamani, then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, recalled how before 1979, we were not celebrating Law Day and the seven objectives set out by Singhvi.