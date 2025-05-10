Fresh blasts in Srinagar hours after explosions shook city on Saturday morning

SRINAGAR: Srinagar was rocked by massive blasts hours after similar explosions shook Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around 11.45, they said.

The blasts caused panic among the people as electricity was snapped in the city and other parts of the valley, they said, adding that sirens were also heard in some areas.

Earlier in the morning, multiple blasts rocked the city, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here on Friday night.

The blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.