Fresh battle between Delhi govt, L-G over waterlogging issues

NEW DELHI: A fresh battle erupted on Tuesday between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena over the national capital's waterlogging issues triggered by the continued torrential rain.

Earlier in the day while visiting the Yamuna Bridge, Minto Bridge and Zakhira underpass, the L-G said that the people of Delhi have been badly affected by the waterlogging issue which has been happening due to the non-disilting of drains.

He accused the Delhi government of not cleaning and treating the drains and clearing sewage.

In response, Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "Hasn’t LG saab been claiming that he got all drains desilted and yamuna cleaned? Didn’t he take media for several visits? What happened now? Now he is shamelessly blaming Del govt?

"He should avoid playing dirty politics when people expect relief."

Bhardwaj also accused the L-G of "starving" the Delhi Jal Board of funds for the last one year..

"No action on officers who created finance issues. LG and Central Govt have been constantly creating obstacles in Del Govt. They refused to even obey Hon’ble SC orders. Please allow Delhi govt to function and stop ur dirty politics," Bhardwaj said in another tweet.



