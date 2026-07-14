French National day celebrated in Puducherry

Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan and the Deputy Consul General of France in Puducherry Jean Philippe Huther, were among those who paid homage at the statue of 'Soldat Inconnu' (Unknown Soldier) on the premises of French war memorial on the beach road here on the occasion of the French National day celebrations.

Puducherry was a former French colony. Representatives of various organisations also placed wreaths at the statue. The band wing of Puducherry police played the national songs of India and France on the occasion.